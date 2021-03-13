mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jimmy Hu$tle Returns With "Dumb Hustle II: Still Dumb"

Karlton Jahmal
March 13, 2021 16:17
Dumb Hustle II: Still Dumb
Jimmy Hu$tle

The hustle continues.


Los Angeles rapper Jimmy Hu$tle is back with the second serving of his Dumb Hustle series. Dumb Hustle II: Still Dumb is a funky mix of hip-hop, soul, and trap that straddles the line between street music and radio relevancy. Running for 11 tracks, Dumb Hustle II: Still Dumb features guest appearances from Rhett George, A Smxth, Fly Boi Mall, So Ez, and Fedarro. 

Jimmy often uses a raspy relaxed tonality that hypnotizes listeners into a sense of ease. Tracks like "Big Things" and "Major" give fans more of those chill vibes while "Let's Go" and "STILL DUMB" breathe some turn-up energy into what is mostly a very laid-backed project. Dumb Hustle II: Still Dumb finds its strength in soulful production, but sometimes Hu$tle's bars fall flat behind the instrumentals. Go stream Dumb Hustle II: Still Dumb everywhere now and let us know what you think below!

Jimmy Hu$tle
