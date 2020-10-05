The Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Trailing 2-0 in the series entering the game, it was a must-win scenario for the team.

Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

“They can be beat, as long as we do what we’re supposed to do” Heat star Jimmy Butler told ESPN after the win. “Come the next game, I know they’re going to be so much better, and we’ve got to be able to match that energy.”

Butler dominated the game, recording a 40-point triple-double. In total, he tallied 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds with two blocks and two steals.

His performance was imperative for a Heat team missing two of their most important players in Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

Butler continued to speak about his mindset thought out the game: “Win. I don’t care about a triple-double. I don’t care about none of that. I really don’t. I want to win. We did that. I’m happy with the outcome.”

On the other hand, the Lakers struggled throughout the game. Anthony Davis got in foul trouble early and could not recover.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be held Tuesday at 9:00 PM. The Lakers still are leading in the series 2-1.

