Jimmy Butler has turned the Miami Heat into viable contenders this season, in just his first full year with the squad. No one had this team going very far, but here they are, in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Finals haven't been too kind to the Heat as they are now down 3-1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been the best team in the league, all season long. Without Goran Dragic, this team has a lot to make up for come Friday night's Game 5, but it seems Butler is more than ready for the challenge.

During media availability today, Butler spoke about this Miami Heat team and how they are excited to come back and win. Butler noted that he is tired but he is prepared to fight and do whatever it takes. He mentioned that this team has made it far and he doesn't want their efforts to have been all for nothing.

Butler had an incredible Game 3 as he notched 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in what proved to be one of the best NBA Finals performances in league history. Despite this, Butler has been unable to keep that kind of pace on a consistent basis.

Moving forward in this series, the Heat are going to need Butler to play out of his mind, or this ends on Friday.