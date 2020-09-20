Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been dominating the NBA playoffs so far, as they have faced very little adversity. They have only lost two games thus far, including one last night as they fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, the Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series, however, it's clear that the Celtics have picked up some much-needed momentum thanks to the victory.

Following the match, Butler spoke out about the team's loss and how they just weren't playing their best defensively. Butler felt as though the team was a bit complacent and that they relied on Bam Adebayo just a bit too much.

“We just gotta stay in front of our man, simple as that. I think we put too much on Bam to always be there. He can’t save us every single time. He’s great at help defense, he’s great on the ball. But he already does enough for us. We can’t just get beat and expect Bam to come and save us every time," Butler said.

With Game 4 going down on Monday, it's clear the Heat will be motivated to come back and take a 3-1 lead in the series. Regardless, this series has just got a lot more interesting.