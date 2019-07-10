J.I.D Joins Mereba For The Powerful "Sandstorm" Music Video

Mereba delivers a beautiful new visual for her single, "Sandstorm" ft. J.I.D.

Mereba's debut album, The Jungle Is The Only Way Out arrived earlier this year. It served as a formal introduction to the Interscope-signed R&B star who's been making noise for the past few years. The project included features from 6lack and J.I.D who appears on the beautiful single, "Sandstorm." Now, Mereba delivers a beautiful visual for the single. Her and J.I.D team up with director Dawir N.M for the visual who's worked with Mereba in the past for the video "Planet U."

“In this video we wanted to play with the idea of reflection. Both literally with the use of glass/mirrors to tell the story of time passing, and metaphorically too as me and J.I.D “reflect” on relationships that ended,” Mereba said about the video in a press release.

Peep the visual above.