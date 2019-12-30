Adam Gase and the New York Jets did not have a good season this year. The team finished the season with a record of 7-9 and were unable to drum up any real momentum other than a two-game winning streak to close out the year. Head coach Gase has been mercilessly criticized this year and continues to be scolded for his handling of key personnel. Now, Gase is receiving an influx of flack thanks to his recent response during the team's end of the year press conference.

In the video below, Gase is asked whether or not he wants to see running back Le'Veon Bell on the team next year. Instead of giving Bell some support, Gase completely dismisses him and tells the reporter to ask general manager Joe Douglas about that kind of stuff.

While Gase does make a good point that the GM is in charge of personnel, it should be noted that it's Gase's job to stand up for his players. Coaches have a ton of input when it comes to the players around him and as of right now, it's clear that Gase doesn't care much for his Pro Bowl dual-threat RB.

In situations like this, you have to feel for Bell who would have been much better off in Pittsburgh this year. Either way, the Jets aren't looking too good.