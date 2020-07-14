Jeru The Damaja Kicks Knowledge On "POWER"

Jeru The Damaja emerged as a hero of "real rap" in the 90s when hip-hop started getting further commercialized than it ever has in the past. He's always been about bars over bullshit, especially when it came to pushing out a message. In the current climate of America, the rapper returned with a brand new single addressing the injustices while providing some historical context.

Marking Jeru's first release of the year, "POWER" is an unapologetic anthem addresing the current social injustices within the system. The rapper references the crack epidemic in the 80s and the effects that it had on the Black communities in the 90s and the murder of Fred Hampton. The rapper also makes reference to Kanye West, placing the rapper in the same group as the devil and God.

Peep Jeru The Damaja's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Unity makes it difficult to subjugate

In the abundance of water, make sure you hydrate

I been layin' low but still the underground advocate

The choice is yours: Devil or God or Kanye