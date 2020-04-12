Jerry Seinfeld is releasing his new stand-up special, 23 Hours to Kill, through Netflix, May 5.

Lisa Lake / Getty Images

The hour-long special was filmed during Seinfeld's residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

Seinfeld's first special for the streaming giant, Jerry Before Seinfeld, released in 2017. 23 Hours to Kill is the final special of the deal the comedian signed with Netflix in 2017. The deal also includes the rights to stream the show Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. The 11th season of the series released last summer.

Netflix canceled its first-ever comedy festival last month, citing coronavirus concerns. David Letterman, Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Norm Macdonald, Ali Wong, Wanda Sykes, Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle and more were scheduled to perform.

"Based on the latest CDC guidelines we’ve decided to postpone our Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which was scheduled to begin April 27," Netflix explained in a statement. "We’ve been blown away by the excitement from fans and we will work to reschedule it when we can. In the meantime please everyone take care, hold onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

Earlier this year, Simon & Schuster announced Seinfeld will be releasing a book in October.

