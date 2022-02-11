mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jazmine Sullivan Delivers "Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe"

Aron A.
February 11, 2022 11:43
228 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe"
Jazmine Sullivan

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jazmine Sullivan drops off the deluxe edition of "Heaux Tales" with an additional 10 songs.


Jazmine Sullivan had 2021 on lock with the release of her album, Heaux Tales. The project landed on practically every year-end list while fans continue to praise Sullivan's efforts on the project. However, with a tour around the corner, she's making sure that there is no shortage of new music for her fans. Earlier today, she came through with Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales, the deluxe edition to her 2021 opus. The album includes an additional 10 songs on top of the original 14-song tracklist.

Sullivan's Heaux Tales earned her three Grammy nominations this year for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. Unfortunately, COVID-19 lockdowns prevented the ceremony from moving forward as planned this month but the winners are expected to be announced in April. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jazmine Sullivan Delivers "Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject