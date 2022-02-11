Jazmine Sullivan Delivers "Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe"

Jazmine Sullivan had 2021 on lock with the release of her album, Heaux Tales. The project landed on practically every year-end list while fans continue to praise Sullivan's efforts on the project. However, with a tour around the corner, she's making sure that there is no shortage of new music for her fans. Earlier today, she came through with Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales, the deluxe edition to her 2021 opus. The album includes an additional 10 songs on top of the original 14-song tracklist.

Sullivan's Heaux Tales earned her three Grammy nominations this year for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. Unfortunately, COVID-19 lockdowns prevented the ceremony from moving forward as planned this month but the winners are expected to be announced in April.