Jayson Tatum is a huge Kobe Bryant fan and he has no problems with showing that. Whenever he has the opportunity, he shows love to the Lakers legend. He did so before and during Game 7 against the Miami Heat as he texted the legend before the match and he even wore a Kobe arm band which ultimately proved to be some good luck.

Prior to the start of the NBA Finals, Tatum was asked about which Finals moment is his absolute favorite. As you can imagine, he picked something that involves the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe. Down below, Tatum explains that it's Kobe's 2010 championship that always seems to give him that incredible feeling.

“Definitely the celebration with Kobe standing on top of the scorer’s table after he won his fifth table, throwing up the five. I felt like I won the championship that day,” Tatum said. “And when Ron Artest told everybody that he passed him the ball and he made that three in Game 7. That was iconic."

In the clips below, you can see exactly what Tatum is talking about. These are moments that will forever live in infamy as part of Kobe's incredible legacy.

