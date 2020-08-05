Jay-Z, Memphis Bleek, & Sauce Money Shone On "What The Game Made Me"

Yesterday, the Jigga Man made a big move to make his musical repertoire available on his TIDAL streaming service, bringing "Glory," "From Marcy To Hollywood," and "What The Game Made Me" onto the platform for the first time. For those who have along for the ride since day one, it's unlikely these deep cuts will be new territory for you -- but still, hearing young Jay trading bars with Memphis Bleek and Sauce Money over some grimy production from Chris Liggio is a welcome breath of fresh air in these modern days of ours.

Much like "From Marcy To Hollywood," the vibe is entirely nostalgic, a snapshot of a bygone era that many still love. "I'm wishing arthritis on all writers who Knock My Hustle, how can y'all understand the struggle?" he ponders, setting things off with a dexterous flow. "I outblast til its empty clips, and I outlast n***s, survival of the fit." What it lacks in refinement it makes up for in rawness, a quality reflected in the performance of all three emcees. Especially in that of Memphis Bleek, who held it down with an energetic verse that makes us wistful for the good old days of Roc-A-Fella domination. Check it out for yourself, and show some love to Hov in the comments section.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ayo whether in the Pinto, or rolling in the six

I come through cocky, holding my dick

I never switch shit, cause that's some bitch shit

I get the Bisquick take it to the district