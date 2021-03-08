mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch Releases New Single "Go Wherever"

Aron A.
March 08, 2021 13:30
539 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Go Wherever
Jay Critch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jay Critch slides through with a smooth new single, "Go Wherever."


Jay Critch hasn't gone pop or sold his soul. He's remained true to being the Hood Favorite, as he asserted on his 2018 debut. Unfortunately, his dealings with Rich Forever haven't necessarily worked in his favor but he's been steadily growing the Talk Money Ent. label where he released 2020's Signed With Love

It appears that Jay Critch is keeping the momentum going into 2021. This weekend, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Go Wherever." He dabbles deeper into the melodies on this record as taps into his pain with some self-reflection of how far he's come in the game.

We're excited to hear what Jay Critch has up his sleeves for the remainder of the year. Hopefully, there's a new project set to arrive in the future.

Quotable Lyrics
He caught a case after school
Judge ain't dismiss it
Bail 350 thou and he ain't got no digits
Where is everyone now when it comes down to business
We bailed him out, he went back in the system

Jay Critch
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  539
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jay Critch
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jay Critch Releases New Single "Go Wherever"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject