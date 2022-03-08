Jay Critch Is All About Leveling Up On "Click"

Jay Critch has picked up the pace since the release of Critch Tape in 2021. The rapper's long-awaited project proved to be worth the anticipation, but it seemed to be a new beginning for the run that would follow. Since last summer, he's kept his foot on the pedal with a slew of new releases, and those efforts seemingly ramped up even more since the top of the year. Critch sounds as hungry as he did when he dropped Hood Favorite and it looks like he's preparing to level up in 2022.

Over the weekend, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Click." The spacey production meets trunk-rattling 808s that allows Jay Critch to pop his sh*t, and shares his aspirations to take his career to the next level.

Quotable Lyrics

I went and put my wrist up in holy water

Just like it was a Christening

Money the same color as the sky, the baddie the color of cinnamon

Ass fat, let me hold on to it

I got a bag, let me hold on to it

They was hatin', I caught on to it

Ride with the strap, gotta hold on to it