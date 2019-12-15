James Kennedy, the man who inspired the Cuba Gooding Jr. film, Radio, has passed away, according to Complex.

T.L. Hanna High School's principal released a statement regarding his passing: "Generations of Hanna students and faculty have had an opportunity to know Radio," Hilton said. "Everyone has a story to tell, some of them priceless. His eating a cooler full of sandwiches that had been made for the team and stored safely on the bus; his pass-kick-and-throw half-time shows; his permanent status as a junior, with no threat of graduation; and his astounding ability to name the mascot of any team in the state. The stories could fill the pages of a lengthy book, each showing the child-like innocence and loving heart that exists within him."

Kennedy earned the nickname "Radio" for always carrying a transistor radio with him around town.

Harold Jones, Kennedy's high school football coach, says he "was just a fine man. We all loved him. We will miss him incredibly." Jones also explained that Kennedy was battling diabetes, pancreatitis and ongoing kidney issues.

Kennedy's niece says he was admitted to hospice on Saturday afternoon and died Sunday morning

Radio released in 2003 and starred Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ed Harris.