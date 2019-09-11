James Harden is far and away one of the best scorers in the league and was on an absolute tear last season as he continuously put up over 30 points per night. Last season was fairly impressive for Harden although unfortunately, it ended with a second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. With that loss fresh in his mind, Harden has been working hard this summer to come back better than ever. As it turns out, all of his hard work has evolved into a brand new jump shot that will surely make waves throughout the season.

In the video below, Harden can be seen making a few moves before shooting a three-pointer on one leg. This new form will certainly be an interesting change of pace and could lead to some phenomenal highlights throughout the season.

Harden has consistently been accused of traveling over the past few years so he'll certainly be getting his fair share of criticism with this new form. Fans are already making jokes about how Harden has found a new way to travel and draw foul calls.

If you're a Rockets fan, you can't help but feel excited about this upcoming season, especially with Harden being reunited with Russell Westbrook.