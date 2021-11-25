James Harden had a bit of a slow start to the Brooklyn Nets' season, however, he is back in the groove, and now, he is playing some spirited basketball next to the likes of Kevin Durant. The team is on a roll and they are also first place in the Eastern Conference. Even without Kyrie Irving, this team is looking poised for a deep playoff run, and fans are excited to see what they can do with their superstar players playing at such a torrid pace.

Last night, the Nets were able to wipe the floor with the Boston Celtics, who they also beat in last year's playoffs. Harden and Durant were able to shine throughout the game, although the team's role players were also fantastic. Following the game, Harden explained exactly what's making the Nets tick right now.

Al Bello/Getty Images

“We knew it was gonna take some time and it’s still a process, but I feel like we in the right direction, as far as just communication defensively, being on the same page. Offensively, knowing some sets that we can get into with different lineups out there, and then executing,” Harden said. “That’s pretty much what we’ve been working on, and what’s been happening in these last few games.”

The Nets continue to be the most dominant team in the East, and it doesn't seem like that is going to change anytime soon.