Jalen Rose might not be one of the greats but he is certainly qualified to talk about some of the best basketball players to ever grace the NBA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Rose was asked about who his top 10 players of all-time are and he was fairly quick to give his opinion, almost as if he has been thinking about this for a very long time. Just like any list would, Rose's top 10 has caused a lot of debate and even some chirps about his Kobe Bryant ranking.

As you can see from the tweet below, Rose has Oscar Robertson at the ten spot, with Shaq and Wilt Chamberlain at 9 and 8 respectively. Perhaps the most curious placement is Kobe at 7, although those in the comments were quick to point out how Rose was served 81 points by Bryant a few decades ago. At number 6, Rose went with Bird and then went on a bit of a tangent about how he was the best white player ever.

When it comes to his top 5, Rose had LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Michael Jordan, all in that order. Putting Michael at number one isn't really a controversial opinion although putting LeBron at number 5 is kind of curious.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Rose's list and whether or not you agree.