Jacob Banks Offers His New Project "Parade"

Nigerian-born, UK-based singer Jacob Banks was relatively lowkey throughout 2020 with the exception of a few singles. The singer offered his collaboration with Grace Carter, "Blame" as well as "Like You'll Never See Me..." but it's been nearly three years since his last project and fans have been eager to hear a new body of work.

This weekend, he slid through with a short effort that he's been working on throughout the COVID-19 pandemic titled, For My Friends. The eight-track EP was created with his long-time collaborator Sillkey remotely while Yakob, Sam De Jong, Spencer Stewart and Jonah Christian also assisted in putting the project together.

As we await the release of his follow-up to 2018's Village, his latest project should give a sense of where his heads at these days. Press play below.