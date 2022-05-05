Emma Chamberlain, popular YouTuber-turned-influencer, took on the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala as Vogue's on-camera interviewer. The social media star spoke to different celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and many more. However, a moment with Jack Harlow has gone viral today, as fans speculate that Jack may be "flirting" with Emma.

In the minute-long interaction, Jack approached Emma as she's finishing her makeup. Emma asks Jack "Okay, so what are we wearing tonight?" to which Jack responds, "A suit."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At the end of the interaction, Jack compliments the food at the event and Emma agrees, "I know." Jack responded, "You know what's up. I don't have to explain it to you." Finishing up the conversation Emma tells Jack she'll "see [him] in there," and he begins walking away saying "Can't wait. Love you. Bye." Emma says "Love ya" back to the Kentucky-born rapper before staring into the camera, realizing what had just happened.

One user tweeted, "Not Jack Harlow flirting with MISS EMMA CHAMBERLAIN." While another tweeted, "emma saying love you back to jack harlow and her face after IS SENDING ME."

Check out the video below, and some Twitter reactions.