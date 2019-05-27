Ja Morant was one of the best college basketball players in the country this year and was considered to be second right behind Duke's Zion Williamson. While playing for Murray State, Morant was able to impress scouts with his offensive prowess that was unmatched throughout the season. As of right now, the Memphis Grizzlies are saying they are committed to taking Morant with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft which means Morant stands to make a lot of money.

Morant is already cashing in on his talent as it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that he has signed a multiyear endorsement deal with the Beaverton Brand. As of right now, the terms of the deal aren't known so it's unclear how long the deal will last and for how much.

"All my life my parents worked for a check," Morant tweeted. "Now I’m proud to say I work for the check."

Morant's contemporary Williamson is also due for a big contract with Nike and some people believe it could be worth somewhere close to $100 million. Zion has yet to sign such a deal and will probably wait until just before or right after the draft to do so.