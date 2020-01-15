James Harden put up 41 points last night but that's not the performance everyone was talking about. Last night, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Houston Rockets 121-110 and rookie Ja Morant put up an impressive 26 points. Morant is well on his way to securing rookie of the year honors and he has been making a name for himself with clutch shooting and playful trash talk. During last night's game, Harden was downright disrespectful with his defense as he kept giving Morant too much space. Of course, Morant made Harden pay as he dropped numerous dimes, including a game-sealing shot in the fourth quarter.

Fans on social media were incredibly excited about Morant's play, especially since it was against the Rockets. The Rockets have become villains this season and fans are always excited to see them get toppled by what should be an inferior team. Some pundits are excited to see how the Grizzlies will progress throughout the season and are even anticipating the young core to become a tour de force within the league. Even Kendrick Perkins went on to say that Ja Morant is a top-five point guard in the league.

