We've previously kept you posted on the sweet deals certain companies tend to offer on special food days. The latest news surrounded National Chocolate Chip Cookie day which granted customers with a variety of benefits from free cookies to huge discounts on their favorite baked goods. Relevantly today, with the arrival of the summer heat we have long been waiting for, we find ourselves celebrating National Ice Cream Day on this Sunday, July 21st--and of course, there are major discounts going on. The holiday was marked by President Reagan who called for the observation of the special day with "appropriate ceremonies and activities." Hence, a big thanks to President Reagan for the celebration of our favorite frozen treats along with the accompanying freebies/discounts that come with it.

As such, you can expect to see major discounts from Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Cumberland Farms, Dippin' Dots, Godiva, Graeter's Ice Cream, Halo Top Creamery, Johnny Rockets, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, and Cold Stone Creamery. The majority of these stores either off discounts on their products going as far as 50% off, but some also give away free stuff (like Johnny Rockets, which is currently giving away free milkshakes with the purchase of an entree). You may find a detailed list of what each company offers here. Happy National Ice Cream Day!

