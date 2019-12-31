Isaiah Thomas and Jaylen Brown used to be great teammates during their days with the Boston Celtics. The team was on the upswing until Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving. The IT experiment never worked out in Cleveland while Kyrie crashed and burned in Boston. Now, Brown continues to play for the Celtics while Thomas is keeping afloat on the Washington Wizards. The two still seem to have a pretty good rapport with one another as yesterday, the two were seen trolling each other on Twitter.

It all started when Thomas took credit for Brown's recent play. Thomas chalked up Brown's success to his recent haircut and of course, Brown took exception to that. As most players do when roasting Thomas, Brown took aim at his height.

The jokes were pretty harmless and there doesn't appear to be any real beef here. These two have been joking on each other since they were teammates. For them, it's a way to show love, just like you would do with a friend. Not to mention, Thomas had to get the jab in especially since Brown won Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Perhaps Brown's success will motivate Thomas to get the award next week.