Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics have had quite the day. Late last night, it was revealed that Udoka was in trouble with the Celtics organization as he had a sexual yet consensual relationship with a fellow Celtics employee. These kinds of relationships are forbidden, and now, Udoka is expected to be suspended for an entire year.

On top of all of this, Udoka is facing criticism from the Twitter world as he is in a very public relationship with Nia Long. The two have been together for a very long time, and fans can't believe that Udoka would cheat on someone who is deemed as so attractive.

Elsa/Getty Images

With the suspension expected to be handed down later today, there have been reports that Udoka has thought about potentially resigning from his post. This is certainly a drastic measure, especially when you consider how Udoka coached this team to the NBA Finals last season.

Now, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Udoka will not step down from the team. Instead, he will simply wait for his punishment and go from there.

No matter what, this is an unfortunate situation for all sides involved. The internet has already made up its mind, and with more details coming soon, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.