IDK Teams With JPEGMAFIA For "Hello Freestyle (Pt. 4)

IDK has been climbing the ranks in the rap game, and fortunately for him, he's done it all on his own terms. Although he might not be the most sought out artist in the rap game, he's earned the respect from many of your favorites such as Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He's pushing the boundaries as much as he can and making sure that he's seen as much more than just a rapper.

Today, he came through with "Hello Freestyle (Pt 4)," which arrived four years after the first one he dropped over Wu-Tang's "C.R.E.A.M." This time, he teams up with JPEGMAFIA who handles the song's production as IDK lets off a clip during the track and taking aim at the industry tactics used by rappers. "All for they Instagram, that's how they get they Instafans/ That means they fans until the instant we see their career go down," he raps on the song.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as was managing but gettin' money for nothin'

N***as livin' up on the 'Gram with no money but bluffin'

Meanwhile, I got my money but fightin' temptation like Ruffin's

Watchin' my chickens start to thicken like I filled it with stuffing



