IDK, J.I.D. & Kenny Mason Snap On "Cereal"

IDK has been steadily holding it down for a minute now, and today the highly creative rapper has come through with a hard-hitting banger called "Cereal," produced by the stacked collective DJ Scheme, Christo, Blue Rondo, Jay Card, and IDK himself. In keeping with tradition, IDK made sure to bring a few friends along for the occasion, calling on J.I.D and Kenny Mason to round this one out. Over urgent sirens and uptempo percussion, J.I.D whips up a menacing chorus, playfully asserting his dominance over half-stepping individuals. ".22 hit, make a hole like a Cheerio," he raps. "Give me the stick, I'ma scratch off the serial."

As the synthesizers heat up, Kenny Mason comes through with a dexterous verse lined with alliterative bars. "Little and big dudes, turn 'em to pit food, burn 'em in pits in Pittsburgh, they pick fools," he spits, a tongue-twisting stanza. "Purge and pick jewels, heard he rich, ooh." Saving the final verse for himself, IDK pulls back the drums as a whole choir seems to float around him. "Lootin' up the shops, me, I'm just chillin', thought about it twice, now I'm like, 'No way, I ain't pissin' off Noname," he raps, as the instrumental reverts to its suffocating sound. Check out the new banger right now, and sound off in the comments below.

