IDK performed several songs off of his new album, Simple, for NPR's Tiny Desk series on Wednesday. Among the tracks included on the setlist were "Puerto Rico," "Taco," "Zaza Tree," "Breathe," and "The Code."

The performance was filmed at IDK's own home as NPR has been operating out of the office due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you for watching, let me know if you enjoyed it," IDK commented on the video. "Thank you NPR this was an honor."



Simple was released earlier this month and saw IDK collaborating with KAYTRANADA, who served as the album’s executive producer. Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes are featured on the project. As for the name of the project, it derives from a neighborhood in IDK's hometown of Maryland.

“There’s a neighborhood in my city called ‘Simple City,’” IDK said in a statement. “It gets its name because you can get killed for any simple reason. Simple City is also the birthplace of Marvin Gaye. I wanted to tell the story of Simple City in a way that it’s never been told before. From drug abuse to crime and murder, I wanted to cover what it feels like to be from Simple City and teach the world that the fix to helping disadvantaged black communities isn’t as simple as you think.”

Check out IDK's performance on Tiny Desk below.