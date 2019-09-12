Ice T's "Too Old For The Dumb Shit" Is Another Chapter Of His Visual Experience

The Original Gangsta returns with part two of his ongoing trilogy.

These days, it's hard to find remnants of gangsta rap as we once knew it. Luckily, the legendary Ice-T remains active, and has shown no signs of turning his back on the style he helped formulate. Now, he's ready to drop off the latest chapter of his ongoing audio-visual saga with "Too Old For The Dumb Shit," a continuation of the tale he kicked off with "Feds In My Rearview."

At this stage of his career, Ice has been in the game for so long that some people only know him is Finn Tutuola off Law And Order. Don't get it twisted - Ice helped start this gangsta shit we all know and love. This time around, Ice expands on his narrative as the story unfolds, highlighting an interesting dichotomy: with the lavish lifestyle of a don comes an equal amount of stress, betrayal, and hardship. Is it worth it? Especially once the friends turn to snakes and the money slowly reddens from the pooling blood. Check out "Too Old For Dumb Shit" now, and show some love to the mighty Ice T, one of hip-hop's enduring figures.