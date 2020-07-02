mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IAMSU! Drops Off His Latest Record "1300 Stars"

Aron A.
July 01, 2020 20:54
IAMSU! is back with a little motivation with his new single, "1300 Stars."


It's always impressive when a rapper commits to weekly drops and IAMSU! hasn't disappointed since the launch of his own weekly series. He's shared records reflecting the times along with collaborations and just straight bangers. This week, he emerged with his latest single, "1300 Stars." Over a psychedelic, spacey production, IAMSU! flexes his pop prowess with infectious hooks and sunny melodies. Su has certainly proven his versatility as an artist over the years. "1300 Stars" showcases multiple aspects of his artistry as both a rapper and a vocalist. IAMSU! reflects on the wins and the losses and the success that followed on this record. It's another strong effort. Keep your eyes peeled for next week's drop.

Check out IAMSU!'s latest single, "1300 Stars" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Feel like its a war, gotta strap just in case
Make it clap to the bass, diamonds flash in my chain now
Opened up a door, cleared a path, made a way
Put the cash in the safe through the app or the PayPal

