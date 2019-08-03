Hopefully, you were able to finish all of last months additions to Hulu because August is seeing another helping of content. Whether you’re ready or not, this month, Hulu is giving you classic horror films, explosive action flicks, tear-jerkers, and nine Star Trek films. And in case you were wondering, yes, Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium has officially been added.

Halloween is still almost three months off, but if grocery stores can start stocking their Halloween candy, Hulu can start releasing their horror movies. Rosemary’s Baby, My Bloody Valentine,as well as the first three Final Destination movies, are available to stream now. You’ll also find classics like The Color Purple, starring Whoopi Goldberg and White Men Can’t Jump, starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. For superhero fans, there’s also Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3.

Check out the full line-up of releases below courtesy of Variety.

Aug. 1

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Alien vs. Predator

American Heart

Baby Boom

Big Fish

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bulletproof Monk

Cats & Dogs

Chinese Box

The Color Purple

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Dances with Wolves

Das Boot

Double Impact

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

The Fifth Element

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hacker

Heartland: Season 11

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Idiocracy

Indecent Proposal

Ingenius

Jeepers Creepers 2

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kama Sutra

Man on a Ledge

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years

Meet the Parents

My Bloody Valentine

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Pure: Season 2

Rat Race

Repentance

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Rushmore

Seven

Shivers

Snake Eyes

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Stargate

Step UP

The Terminator

The Transporter

Throw Momma from the Train

Tracker

Unikitty: Season 1B

Urban Cowboy

White Men Can’t Jump

Zookeeper

Aug. 2

Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11

Rick Steves’ Cruising the Mediterranean

Anger Management

Non-Fiction

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Aug. 5

The Kleptocrats

Aug. 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon

Attack on Titan: Season 3A

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6

Plus One

Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

Aug. 7

The Armstrong Tapes: Special

Aug. 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon

Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere

Mortdecai

Aug. 11

AWOL

Aug. 13

Sharkfest

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods

Aug. 15

Dogman

Own the Sky

Rattlesnakes

Smoke Signals

The Actors

Zoo-Head

Aug. 16

Find Me In Paris: Season 2

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Aug. 18

The Bookshop

Aug. 20

The Layover

Aug. 21

This Way Up: Season 1

Aug. 22

A Simple Favor

Hail, Satan

Aug. 23

Jawline

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Operation Finale

Aug. 24

Mapplethorpe

Aug. 25

Wicked Tuna: Season 5

Aug. 26

Captain Fantastic

Aug. 27

Mom: Season 6

The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 29

The Son: Season 2

Body at Brighton Rock

Aug. 30

Four of a Kind: Season 1

Gintama: Season 1

Gameface: Season 2

S.W.A.T.: Season 2