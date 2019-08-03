Get ready for a new serving of binge-worthy content.
Hopefully, you were able to finish all of last months additions to Hulu because August is seeing another helping of content. Whether you’re ready or not, this month, Hulu is giving you classic horror films, explosive action flicks, tear-jerkers, and nine Star Trek films. And in case you were wondering, yes, Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium has officially been added.
Halloween is still almost three months off, but if grocery stores can start stocking their Halloween candy, Hulu can start releasing their horror movies. Rosemary’s Baby, My Bloody Valentine,as well as the first three Final Destination movies, are available to stream now. You’ll also find classics like The Color Purple, starring Whoopi Goldberg and White Men Can’t Jump, starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. For superhero fans, there’s also Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3.
Check out the full line-up of releases below courtesy of Variety.
Aug. 1
A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bulletproof Monk
Cats & Dogs
Chinese Box
The Color Purple
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Dances with Wolves
Das Boot
Double Impact
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hacker
Heartland: Season 11
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Idiocracy
Indecent Proposal
Ingenius
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kama Sutra
Man on a Ledge
Marley and Me: The Puppy Years
Meet the Parents
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Pure: Season 2
Rat Race
Repentance
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Rushmore
Seven
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Stargate
Step UP
The Terminator
The Transporter
Throw Momma from the Train
Tracker
Unikitty: Season 1B
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can’t Jump
Zookeeper
Aug. 2
Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11
Rick Steves’ Cruising the Mediterranean
Anger Management
Non-Fiction
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Aug. 5
The Kleptocrats
Aug. 6
Apollo: Mission to the Moon
Attack on Titan: Season 3A
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6
Plus One
Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
Aug. 7
The Armstrong Tapes: Special
Aug. 8
Apollo: Back to the Moon
Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere
Mortdecai
Aug. 11
AWOL
Aug. 13
Sharkfest
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods
Aug. 15
Dogman
Own the Sky
Rattlesnakes
Smoke Signals
The Actors
Zoo-Head
Aug. 16
Find Me In Paris: Season 2
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Aug. 18
The Bookshop
Aug. 20
The Layover
Aug. 21
This Way Up: Season 1
Aug. 22
A Simple Favor
Hail, Satan
Aug. 23
Jawline
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Operation Finale
Aug. 24
Mapplethorpe
Aug. 25
Wicked Tuna: Season 5
Aug. 26
Captain Fantastic
Aug. 27
Mom: Season 6
The Lincoln Lawyer
Aug. 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug. 29
The Son: Season 2
Body at Brighton Rock
Aug. 30
Four of a Kind: Season 1
Gintama: Season 1
Gameface: Season 2
S.W.A.T.: Season 2