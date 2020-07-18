Houdini's First Posthumous Single "Mansion" Ft. Pressa Is Here

The tragic passing Houdini marked the loss of another budding Toronto star who was on the cusp of making international plays. The rapper was shot and killed in Toronto at the age of 21 this past pay. Houdini had just released his latest EP, underGROUND and was set to do some major things.

Pressa and 6ixbuzzTV have teamed up to honor the late Houdini with his first posthumous release with "Mansion." Pressa handles the hook over the arpeggiated guitar loop trap production as he copes with a nagging lady friend. With flashbacks to the trap, Pressa and Houdini reflect on their grind from the streets of Toronto to California estates flooded with baddies.

"Mansion" serves as the latest single from 6ixbuzzTV's upcoming compilation project. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics

I just bought some work, and a hoe bad, I get kawaled

Now her n***as dope ain't pure, they really thinkin' that its raw

I was getting the pack all day from my pops

I was servin' crack cocaine in my mom's house



