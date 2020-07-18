mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Houdini's First Posthumous Single "Mansion" Ft. Pressa Is Here

Aron A.
July 18, 2020 09:54
151 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Mansion
Houdini Feat. Pressa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RIP Houdini.


The tragic passing Houdini marked the loss of another budding Toronto star who was on the cusp of making international plays. The rapper was shot and killed in Toronto at the age of 21 this past pay. Houdini had just released his latest EP, underGROUND and was set to do some major things.

Pressa and 6ixbuzzTV have teamed up to honor the late Houdini with his first posthumous release with "Mansion." Pressa handles the hook over the arpeggiated guitar loop trap production as he copes with a nagging lady friend. With flashbacks to the trap, Pressa and Houdini reflect on their grind from the streets of Toronto to California estates flooded with baddies.

"Mansion" serves as the latest single from 6ixbuzzTV's upcoming compilation project. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics
I just bought some work, and a hoe bad, I get kawaled
Now her n***as dope ain't pure, they really thinkin' that its raw
I was getting the pack all day from my pops
I was servin' crack cocaine in my mom's house

Houdini
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  151
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Houdini Pressa
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Houdini's First Posthumous Single "Mansion" Ft. Pressa Is Here
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject