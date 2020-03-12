Hoodrich Pablo Juan Taps RX Hect "Thot"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is continuing his hot streak with his latest track, "Thot." Teaming up with RX Hect, the two rappers deliver a hard-hitting banger that oozes of swag and braggadocio. Hoodrich Pablo Juan's gravelly voice lurks through on this record. Even though it's low, Hoodrich Pablo Juan commands attention as soon as he touches the track, comparing his buss down watch to a thot and a hundred rounds of ammo to a pair of breasts. Although left field, Hoodrich Pablo Juan's strange wordplay has helped him distinguish himself from the pack. RX Hect slides through after Hoodrich, delivering another verse that continues to show what he's capable of.

Peep the new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Hoodrich Pablo Juan and RX Hect.

Quotable Lyrics

Soon as it land, I'mma get the whole pack off

Keep the dope in syringe, gotta keep it wrapped up

Suwoop, Ravioli guts in the Lamb truck

N***a better tie his shoe before I pull 'em trucks out



