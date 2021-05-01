Hoodrich Pablo Juan Counts "All Blue Racks" On His Latest Single

Hoodrich Pablo Juan's still riding high off of the release of Master Sensei 2 but he's also been the type of artist to unleash new music at a frequent pace. Even if it isn't available on streaming services, his YouTube account is filled with recent releases and accompanying visuals. This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "All Blue Racks." The rapper latest single finds him tackling trunk-rattling 808s and hypnotizing flutes with massive flexes from his cache of artillery to the enormous stacks of cash he carries around like change.

The rapper's latest single is a promising sign of more music to come. Fans have been waiting for the rapper and Danny Wolf to reconnect for a new installment in the Hoodwolf series.

Check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I spent $2000 for the shoes that I kick in

I flew her in just to fuck when she visit

Countin' up racks what she call our business

Huntin' down bands, you would think I was Izzy

