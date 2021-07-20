Homeboy Sandman & Aesop Rock Link For "Lice Team, Baby"

Homeboy Sandman and Aesop Rock are two lyricists who really make you think. It's why they make for such a compelling duo whenever they connect on wax, as they have for the brand new duet "Lice Team, Baby."

Being that the title is a real head-scratcher, no pun intended, it's important to note that the single's cover art sheds some light on what we're dealing with. "Lice was actually the first-ever inter-racial Siamese twins ever," it explains, a screencap from Aes and Sandman's iMessage chat. "Scientists separated them at birth, but they were drawn to each other later in life."

The song itself is an absolute barn-burner, a raw instrumental over which the elite lyricists put on an absolute clinic. By now, if you came here you likely know what both Homeboy Sandman and Aesop Rock are all about, and rest assured that they both deliver with impressive dexterity. Check out "Lice Team, Baby," and look for Sandman to strike again on his upcoming Anjelitu EP, as well as his final studio album Don’t Feed The Monster.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

With the book of life, last chapter's happening

Fattening the parasite of my past life,

First cat to put my hat on backwards

Before that, I trained Raptors