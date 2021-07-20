mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Homeboy Sandman & Aesop Rock Link For "Lice Team, Baby"

Mitch Findlay
July 20, 2021 11:30
Mello Music GroupMello Music Group
Mello Music Group

Lice Team, Baby
Homeboy Sandman Feat. Aesop Rock

Homeboy Sandman and Aesop Rock snap on their new duet "Lice Team, Baby."


Homeboy Sandman and Aesop Rock are two lyricists who really make you think. It's why they make for such a compelling duo whenever they connect on wax, as they have for the brand new duet "Lice Team, Baby."

Being that the title is a real head-scratcher, no pun intended, it's important to note that the single's cover art sheds some light on what we're dealing with. "Lice was actually the first-ever inter-racial Siamese twins ever," it explains, a screencap from Aes and Sandman's iMessage chat. "Scientists separated them at birth, but they were drawn to each other later in life." 

The song itself is an absolute barn-burner, a raw instrumental over which the elite lyricists put on an absolute clinic. By now, if you came here you likely know what both Homeboy Sandman and Aesop Rock are all about, and rest assured that they both deliver with impressive dexterity. Check out "Lice Team, Baby," and look for Sandman to strike again on his upcoming Anjelitu EP, as well as his final studio album Don’t Feed The Monster.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

With the book of life, last chapter's happening
Fattening the parasite of my past life,
First cat to put my hat on backwards
Before that, I trained Raptors

Homeboy Sandman Aesop Rock
