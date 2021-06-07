mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hitman Holla & Tee Grizzley Take It To The Streets On "Control Da Room"

Aron A.
June 07, 2021 16:09
46 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Control Da Room
Hitman Holla Feat. Tee Grizzley

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

A fiery new record from Hitman Holla and Tee Grizzley.


Hitman Holla is a legend in the battle rap arena but like most within his field, he has had trouble crossing into being recording artist. Over the years, he's released several singles highlighting his skill set as an MC, though it seems like, with his latest single, he's aiming for much more. The rapper returned on Friday with his latest single, "Control Da Room" with Tee Grizzley. Eerie piano keys trickle through knocking 808s as Hitman Holla blasts through with gun talk. "Left the glocks at the crib, brought the FN in/ Ain't gon be here for that long, I'm just steppin' in," he raps off the rip. Holla braggadocious bars as delivered with ease while Grizzley rides the beat with more boisterous energy.

Check out the latest from Hitman Holla below. 

Quotable Lyrics
At the trenches, gas station in a 550
Can't let n***as get the ups on me, I'm ridin' with it
Talk to contractor, told him make the crib with five kitchens
We ain't 'bout to be in this sleepin', we whippin' chickens, n***a

Hitman Holla
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  46
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Hitman Holla Tee Grizzley
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hitman Holla & Tee Grizzley Take It To The Streets On "Control Da Room"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject