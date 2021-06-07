Hitman Holla & Tee Grizzley Take It To The Streets On "Control Da Room"

Hitman Holla is a legend in the battle rap arena but like most within his field, he has had trouble crossing into being recording artist. Over the years, he's released several singles highlighting his skill set as an MC, though it seems like, with his latest single, he's aiming for much more. The rapper returned on Friday with his latest single, "Control Da Room" with Tee Grizzley. Eerie piano keys trickle through knocking 808s as Hitman Holla blasts through with gun talk. "Left the glocks at the crib, brought the FN in/ Ain't gon be here for that long, I'm just steppin' in," he raps off the rip. Holla braggadocious bars as delivered with ease while Grizzley rides the beat with more boisterous energy.

Check out the latest from Hitman Holla below.

Quotable Lyrics

At the trenches, gas station in a 550

Can't let n***as get the ups on me, I'm ridin' with it

Talk to contractor, told him make the crib with five kitchens

We ain't 'bout to be in this sleepin', we whippin' chickens, n***a