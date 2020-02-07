Coaches are seen as people who can uplift players and make them accomplish great things. When it comes to high school basketball, there have been plenty of movies that showcase the close bond between players and their coaches who ultimately take a mentorship role. Coach Carter is one of the films that come to mind. Sometimes though, coaches and players can be at odds with each other. Despite this, the alleged incident that occurred at Malcolm X Shabazz H.S. in New Jersey comes as a shock to many.

According to TMZ, the incident involved four players on the school's basketball team beating up their coach after a road game. As police describe, there is video footage of the four teenagers throwing punches at their coach who is on the ground. The alleged attackers have beeen identified but due to their status as minors, the names will not be released.

"Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved," Anthony F. Ambrose Newark Public Safety Director said. "Those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges."

The mayor of Newark, New Jersey has chimed in and is saying the parties involved will face punishment.