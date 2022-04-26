Throughout its history, Nike has come through with some pretty interesting collaborations. These collabs have been with a multitude of artists, athletes, and even pop culture staples. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Nike would have the vision to team up with none other than Hello Kitty on the Nike Air Presto.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is going to have a baby blue upper all while the infamous Hello Kitty face is plastered all the way throughout. There is a pink bow on the tongue, and when it comes to the back heel, the kitty face reappears but in a much more minimalistic way. Needless to say, this shoe is meant for those who are truly superfans of the infamous character.

At the time of writing this article, this new collaboration does not yet have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

