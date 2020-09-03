Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the verge of winning back-to-back MVP trophies and thanks to his play, the Milwaukee Bucks have become real title contenders. However, it remains to be seen whether or not they are good enough to kick it with teams like the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the playoffs. In fact, the team has a lot riding on this season as it could determine whether or not Giannis wants to come back to the franchise during his 2021 free agency search.

Of course, the Bucks could give him upwards of $250 million but if the team isn't good enough, he may go somewhere else. According to NBA writer Vincent Goodwill, it seems like the word around town is that Giannis is looking at two other teams not named the Milwaukee Bucks. In fact, those teams are the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors.

The Heat certainly makes the most sense as they currently have Jimmy Butler and a plethora of other rising young stars who would complement Giannis well. Meanwhile, the Raptors have some big decisions coming up in regards to whether or not they're going to keep Kyle Lowry and pay Fred VanVleet. Despite this, the Raptors have strong assets and Giannis could definitely thrive on that roster.

As it stands, nothing is confirmed although these rumors do paint an interesting picture heading into next season.