mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One Teams With Fred again... For "Charades"

Aron A.
January 31, 2020 13:57
44 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Charades
Headie One & Fred again...

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Free Headie One.


Headie One has been one of the leading artists in UK's drill scene which has been exploding beyond Europe these days. Music x Road made him a bonafide star in his own right but unfortunately, he faced a bit of a setback at the beginning of the year. Headie One is currently incarcerated for knife possession but thanks to a few producers and his team, they clearly don't want it to seem like he's on a six-month stretch.

UK producer Fred again... is making sure that Headie One's voice is still touching the streets during his absence. Headie One and Fred again...'s collab "Charades" has officially dropped. Fred again... delivers a guitar-infused drill beat as Headie One details the internal battle of having one foot in the streets and the other one in the rap game. 

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Them man ain't really got no arms
It come like they just been foldin' their arms
It come like man been playin' Charades
The way man talk with them arms

Headie One
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  44
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Headie One Fred again...
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Headie One Teams With Fred again... For "Charades"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject