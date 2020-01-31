Headie One Teams With Fred again... For "Charades"

Headie One has been one of the leading artists in UK's drill scene which has been exploding beyond Europe these days. Music x Road made him a bonafide star in his own right but unfortunately, he faced a bit of a setback at the beginning of the year. Headie One is currently incarcerated for knife possession but thanks to a few producers and his team, they clearly don't want it to seem like he's on a six-month stretch.

UK producer Fred again... is making sure that Headie One's voice is still touching the streets during his absence. Headie One and Fred again...'s collab "Charades" has officially dropped. Fred again... delivers a guitar-infused drill beat as Headie One details the internal battle of having one foot in the streets and the other one in the rap game.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Them man ain't really got no arms

It come like they just been foldin' their arms

It come like man been playin' Charades

The way man talk with them arms

