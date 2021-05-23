Headie One Snaps On "Daily Duppy" Freestyle

Headie One has been leading the wave of drill artists in the UK. In the past year, his release from prison and the subsequent releases, including the Drake-assisted "Only You Freestyle," boosted his profile across the world as he brought the UK drill sound with him. EDNA, his 2020 album, excellently showed his growth within his ear for production and his lyrical abilities.

The rapper came through with a brand new offering for his fans in the form of GRMDaily's "Daily Duppy" freestyle. Headie One tackles the beat head-on with absolute ease, ripping through the menacing production with ease.

Earlier this year, the rapper released the deluxe edition of EDNA with features from Burna Boy, Northside Benji, and more.

Check out Headie One's latest freestyle video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Unlimited boots, my sandals

Pool side in my Gucci sandals

This bad B get her coochie handled

Then I go take off the roof and flannels