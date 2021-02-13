mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One Drops Off Deluxe Edition Of "Edna"

Aron A.
February 13, 2021 09:39
Edna (Deluxe)
Headie One

The UK drill rapper taps Rich The Kid, Burna Boy & more for the deluxe edition of "Edna."


Headie One is leading the charge for UK drill MCs. He's arguably the most prominent on the global stage right now which would explain how he landed a verse from Drizzy Drake last year on "Only You Freestyle." Edna, which included the Drake feature, didn't disappoint upon his release. Stacked with 20 tracks, the rapper showcased his versatility as a rapper, as well as his strengths as one of the leading MCs in the UK.

This week, the rapper blessed fans with the official deluxe edition of the project. Headie One tacks on an additional eight tracks to the tracklist with appearances from Rich The Kid, Burna Boy, Northside Benji, and one of his most trusted collaborators, RV. 

Check our the deluxe edition to Headie One's Edna below. 

