Headie One & Fred Again... Team Up For "GANG" Mixtape

April 05, 2020 11:04
GANG
Headie One & Fred again...

UK Drill MC Headie One takes a whole new direction with his new project "GANG" with Fred again...


Fresh out of serving a prison stint for carrying a blade, Headie One is officially back on road with a new project to offer the world. Teaming up with Fred again... the rapper takes a step away from drill for their new collaborative project, GANG. Fred again... is more known for his house/dance-pop style brings Headie One closer into his own world. It's a project of growth for Headie One, especially after the release of 2019's critically acclaimed Music x Road that further propelled the UK drill sound into the mainstream. 

GANG features appearances from Fka Twigs, Sampha, Octavian, as well as an appearance from slowthai. Though it is a short effort that runs for less than a half-hour, it's another project that further solidifies Headie's position as an innovator in the UK scene.

