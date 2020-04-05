Headie One & Fred Again... Team Up For "GANG" Mixtape

Fresh out of serving a prison stint for carrying a blade, Headie One is officially back on road with a new project to offer the world. Teaming up with Fred again... the rapper takes a step away from drill for their new collaborative project, GANG. Fred again... is more known for his house/dance-pop style brings Headie One closer into his own world. It's a project of growth for Headie One, especially after the release of 2019's critically acclaimed Music x Road that further propelled the UK drill sound into the mainstream.

GANG features appearances from Fka Twigs, Sampha, Octavian, as well as an appearance from slowthai. Though it is a short effort that runs for less than a half-hour, it's another project that further solidifies Headie's position as an innovator in the UK scene.