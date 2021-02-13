Haviah Mighty Shares New Single "Obeah"

Toronto's Haviah Mighty has been crushing everything she touches over the past few months but 2021 is looking like it's going to be a big year. The rapper's showcased her lyrical muscle even further on her last few releases including "Antisocial" with Old Man Saxon that arrived in January.

This week, she dives deeper into her Caribbean heritage with the release of her latest single, "Obeah." Released along with a powerful visual that includes a cameo from her father, Haviah reflects and honors the trust and spiritual connection she shares with her family.

"Being of Caribbean descent, I’ve heard many stories throughout my life of 'Obeah man' and 'Obeah woman' from family and friends, 'Obeah' being an occult power and celebrated secret religion which disturbs the natural flow of events by way of spells, spirituality and hidden practices," said Haviah in a statement. "Though difficult to define, it is a religion of resistance, a belief that you can manipulate yours or other peoples’ destinies - often used in the context of those people that are close to you, but aspire to cause you harm by thought or action. This song, using this Jamaican reference, speaks directly to the idea that the energy around you can bring you down, and that sometimes it's those that are closest to you that you need to be aware of."

Quotable Lyrics

You see me coming out of my doubt phase

And I accelerate without brakes

I feel you really trying to clout chase

I push my liquor down without chase

