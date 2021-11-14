Haviah Mighty Raises The Price On "Stock Exchange"

A pandemic is enough to slow any artist down but Haviah Mighty's has kept it pushing. The Canadian rapper's been slowly unveiling heat across the year with singles like "Avocado" ft. Grandtheft, and the Astrokidjay-assisted, "Coulda Been U."

On Friday, Mighty came through with her latest project, Stock Exchange in its entirety. The rapper's follow-up to 13th Floor finds Haviah diving into international sounds with collaborators from across the globe. Grime artists like Yizzy, Latin MC Mala Rodriguez, and Rhythm + Flow contestant Old Man Sax make appearances across the tracklist, along with artists like TOBi, Jalen Santoy, and more.

"These statistics that we use to compare ourselves to others and to define our successes, have become proof of our worth. It’s all perception,” Mighty said in a statement. “These ideas around perceived value got me thinking about the Stock Exchange. Seeing parallels between the way it flows — the constant rising and falling — all dictated by the general public’s perception of an entity’s value, and ultimately how that influences the moves that we make as individuals.”