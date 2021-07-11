Haviah Mighty Drops Off New Single "Avocado"

Haviah Mighty has been showing out with every single one of her releases this year. The rapper's been expanding off of the sound she created with the Polaris Award-winning project, 13th Floor. This week, she came through with another new single titled, "Avocado." With production handled by Grandtheft, Haviah shares an uplifting, feel-good anthem perfect for the summer days ahead.

"Finding that true inner confidence has come with a lot of introspection over the past year. Unlike before when I appeared confident on the outside but had many insecurities, I feel my confidence is now much more rooted to my internal core," Haviah said in a statement. "While we’re always a work in progress as humans, I feel much more stable now that I'm more comfortable with myself and what I have to offer. This is a reminder that if you're not confident in your own strides, you'll end up following somebody who is!"

Quotable Lyrics

Listen, I'm at the height of all this confidence budding

Either you have it or not but ay, you gotta quit running

Always held my shoulders high but I was possibly bluffing

But I'm proud of who this shawty becoming