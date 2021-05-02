mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Haviah Mighty Connects With Jalen Santoy On "Way Too Fast"

Aron A.
May 02, 2021 13:21
99 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Way Too Fast
Haviah Mighty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Haviah Mighty unleashes a brand new single.


Toronto's Haviah Mighty has been unleashing pure fire over the past few months. Each single she's dropped has been better than her last. Needless to say, we're excited to hear the follow-up to 2019's Polaris Music Prize-winning album 13th Floor. It looks like the recent string of singles is a sign that a new body of work is on the way.

This week, she locked in with North Carolina's Jalen Santoy for a brand new banger titled, "Way Too Fast." The sleek banger finds Haviah and Jalen reflecting on their aspirations and hustling until their dreams become reality.

"This song is a reminder to dream big, and to not put a cap on your goals and limit your potential. As a people, we’ve come so far. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on the work that has yet to be done, but sometimes, we have to remind ourselves of the inevitable rewards as well," Haviah said of the single in a statement.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Always keepin' my farm fed
I ain't harvest my crops yet
It's been a minute and I box check
I have not slept

Haviah Mighty
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  99
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Haviah Mighty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Haviah Mighty Connects With Jalen Santoy On "Way Too Fast"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject