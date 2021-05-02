Haviah Mighty Connects With Jalen Santoy On "Way Too Fast"

Toronto's Haviah Mighty has been unleashing pure fire over the past few months. Each single she's dropped has been better than her last. Needless to say, we're excited to hear the follow-up to 2019's Polaris Music Prize-winning album 13th Floor. It looks like the recent string of singles is a sign that a new body of work is on the way.

This week, she locked in with North Carolina's Jalen Santoy for a brand new banger titled, "Way Too Fast." The sleek banger finds Haviah and Jalen reflecting on their aspirations and hustling until their dreams become reality.

"This song is a reminder to dream big, and to not put a cap on your goals and limit your potential. As a people, we’ve come so far. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on the work that has yet to be done, but sometimes, we have to remind ourselves of the inevitable rewards as well," Haviah said of the single in a statement.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Always keepin' my farm fed

I ain't harvest my crops yet

It's been a minute and I box check

I have not slept