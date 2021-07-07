mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Welcomes Hotboy Wes To 1017 On "My Lil Dance"

Aron A.
July 07, 2021 15:51
915 Views
41
2
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

My Lil Dance
Hotboy Wes Feat. Gucci Mane

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Hotboy Wes makes his 1017 debut alongside Gucci Mane on "My Lil Dance."


Though it took a few years, it seems like Gucci Mane's curated an excellent roster to usher in a new era for 1017. Over the past year, the rapper has been openly searching for new talent for his roster. Unfortunately, some of the most visible members of the roster have been recently incarcerated but things are still in motion. This morning, Gucci Mane announced the signing of his latest artist, Hotboy Wes.

To commemorate their new deal, Hotboy Wes unveiled a brand new single titled, "My Lil Dance" ft. Gucci Mane. With production laced by eerie keys with bouncy percussion as Hotboy Wes rides the production with a direct and effortless flow. Gucci Mane touches the second verse, detailing his OG status with a pristine triplet flow.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as be hatin', I get it, they still in they feelings
Get found by some n***as who fishin'
I'm a subliminal dissing, can't blemish my image
I'm ballin' like I play for Clifton

Hotboy Wes
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  1
  2
  915
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Hotboy Wes Gucci Mane
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane Welcomes Hotboy Wes To 1017 On "My Lil Dance"
41
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject