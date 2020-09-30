Gucci Mane Sprinkles Some Magic On Wavy Navy Pooh's "Guwop"

There isn't a figure in Atlanta's music scene that is as iconic as Gucci Mane. Though he's a long way from his days in the trap house, he remains influential to trap itself as he created the blueprint for generations to come. Earlier this year, he bestowed Mulatto with a verse and a stamp of approval when he hopped on "MuWop." Now, he's done the same for one of Quality Control's bubbling signees.

Setting the street ablaze, Wavy Navy Pooh and Gucci Mane team up for the fiery new banger on "GuWop." Janesh cooks up the chilling trap production as Wavy Navy Pooh details violence and respect in the street. Gucci closes things off with an impressive performance, switching cadences and flows with a reminder of just how real he's been throughout his career.

Quotable Lyrics

Choppa hit 'em, split 'em

Left 'em with bullet holes, broken bones

Big GuWop the Rolling Stone

I put all these rappers on

When the bails came in

I put all the trappers on