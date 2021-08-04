Gucci Mane Locks In With Enchanting On "Big Chant"

The new 1017 roster is keeping the streets hot. The rapper made a formal introduction to the revamped label on 2020s So Icy Gang, Vol. 1 which led the way for artists like Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano to prosper. Unfortunately, their legal situation is preventing them from fully keeping their presence in the game but the other artists that Gucci has taken under his wing are on their way to big things.

Though Gucci Mane's had a few women that he's signed to the roster, Enchanting is shaping up to be the biggest female artist to emerge from the 1017 imprint. Over the weekend, Enchanting unleashed a brand new single titled, "Big Chant" featuring Gucci Mane. Over eerie flutes, Enchanting flexes her wordplay and versatile flow before Gucci slides in and sprinkles a bit of his swag into the equation.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't jumped up off the porch, I took a leap off

He just a sheep playing a wolf, that's why that sheep lost

He trying to keep it undercover, we pull the sheets off

He put his cape on, trying to save her but she still creeped off