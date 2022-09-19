Gucci Mane Brings BiC Fizzle & BigWalkDog Together On "Red Flag"

Gucci Mane has really only gotten better with time. Though his music might not reflect the cult-like status he developed before he cleaned up, he's still coming through with solid tracks and even better bars than he has in the past.

Gucci's largely used his platform these days to develop the 1017 roster. His latest projects, such as So Icy Gang: The ReUp, largely put a spotlight on the talent on his label.

This afternoon, the rapper unveiled his latest single, "Red Flag" ft. BiC Fizzle and BigWalkDog. The Tay Keith-produced record takes on the viral trend as the three rappers flaunt their status and wealth.

Check out the latest from Gucci Mane and co. below. Check out Gucci Mane's New 1017: How Wop Is Shaping The South to get more familiar with the roster.

Quotable Lyrics

The plug say, "Pull up", and you gotta wait, that's a red flag

Whole time he fishin' chickens, you the bait, you a dead man

O-O-On Bouldacrest, right by the Texaco

So Icy WalkDog, 1017 Eskimo

